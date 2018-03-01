‘I am a citizen of only Armenia since December 2, 2011’: Armen Sargsyan

Artak Zeynalyan, a member of the “Yelq” faction, addressed a question to the presidential candidate of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan. “When has your UK citizenship been terminated?”.

Armen Sargsyan answered: “True, it is important when I have applied for the termination of my British citizenship. Being a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, I applied for permanent residence and citizenship in Britain in 2000. I think the institute of double citizenship is a real painful phenomenon connected with our nation. I am a citizen of only Armenia since December 2, 2011. I have submitted all the required documents”.

Mane Tandilyan, another MP from the “Yelq”, continued her colleague’s question: “Was it so difficult to publish that statement?”. Armen Sargsyan replied: “Let me repeat, I have submitted all the required documents”.

Mane Tandilyan asked: “You are the only candidate, that is there is no election. Does not this bother you that you are not being elected, but appointed by the Republican Party?”. Armen Sargsyan responded: “I have not written the Constitution. The question should be addressed not to me. It is also not me to answer why I am the only candidate. If I am elected I will continue to cooperate with Artak Zeynalyan”.

Armen Sargsyan also said that he is not going to become a member of any political party: “I am not a member of the Republican Party”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN