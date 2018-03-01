When will Armenian-Turkish protocols be canceled?

“If the Armenian-Turkish protocols remain as a document and have no influence, Turkey does not respond, then of course, we will see the results of the President’s statement in the future”, Vahram Baghdasaryan, the secretary of the Republican Party of Armenia faction, told the journalists at the parliament, answering the question, that it is already the spring of 2018, but the Armenian-Turkish protocols have not been canceled.

Let us remind, that President Serzh Sargsyan spoke about canceling17 the protocols at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

Vahram Baghdasaryan reminds that no obligation has been denied by us, it is who Turkey has avoided committing its obligations and set preconditions. “We do not sign any agreement with preconditions”.

Vahram Baghdasaryan did not specify any dates for announcing the cancellation of the protocols.

Nelly GRIGORYAN