Artsakh President sentcongratulatory letter to Armen Sargsyan

On 2 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to Armen Sargsyan on the occasion of being elected to the post of the Republic of Armenia’s President.

The letter runs as follows:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and personally myself I extend my cordial congratulations to You on being elected to the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

I am confident that Your rich work and life experience, profound knowledge and well-rounded education, human qualities will be among the most important guarantees for effective and comprehensive performance of Your duties.

I hope that during Your presidency the Republic of Armenia will develop and strengthen an ongoing nature, the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity will be further cemented, numerous strategic programs will be brought to life.

I once again congratulate You, honorable Mr. Sargsyan, and wish robust health, successes in work and all the best”.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President