Newly elected President of Armenia: ‘I am grateful to all of you – both the ones voted for and the ones voted against’

The newly elected 4th President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan made a speech at the National Assembly of Armenia, addressing to the MPs taken part in voting: “I am grateful to all of you – both the ones voted for and the ones voted against… important changes take place in our country within the context of the new Constitution.”

Armen Sargsyan assured: “I will invest my years of knowledge and experience in fulfilling the obligation of the President properly and serving to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.”

Again addressing to the MPs, Armen Sargsyan mentioned: “I expect the support of all of you in our future victories – for the sake of the whole Armenian nation.”

When leaving the tribune of the National Assembly, Armen Sargsyan shook hands with the President and the Vice-president of the National Assembly.

Luiza SUKIASYAN