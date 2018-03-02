‘I have not told my attitude and will not tell’: Armen Sargsyan on Amoulsar exploitation project

Lena Nazaryan, a member of the oppositional “Yelq” bloc, addressed a question to the president-elect Armen Sargsyan yesterday during the discussion on the presidential candidate’s election. She asked how Armen Sargsyan would assess the cases of corruption, for example, by vote buying the Republican Party, to offshore scandals.

“I am not a judge; my assessment is general. I must make a contribution to the fight against corruption which should be institutional in our country. The bribe-taker and the recipient are two but we are all guilty as long as there are such negative phenomena in our country”, Armen Sargsyan replied.

Then Lena Nazaryan asked: “A year ago when we met in London, you said you had left the board of directors of the Amulsar operating company because you consider the mine exploitation dangerous. Are you going to voice about this danger?”.

Armen Sargsyan replied: “I could not state such a thing, my answer was diplomatic. I have been a member of the advisory body. I have submitted an application where I mentioned my attitude towards the program. Whether it is positive or not, I have not told and will not tell because it is my five-year-old attitude. If I am elected, I assure you, I attach great importance to environmental protection”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN