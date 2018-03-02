Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili arrives in Armenia on official visit

Today, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili arrived in Armenia on official visit. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met his counterpart at Zvartnots airport.

The delegation led by Giorgi Kvirikashvili includes First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Dimitri Kumsishvili, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze, Defense Minister Levan Izoria, Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and other officials.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the Prime Ministers headed for the Office of RA Government where Armenian-Georgian talks will be held first in narrow, and then in expanded formats.