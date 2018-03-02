Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Armen Sargsyan’s election

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the Armenian-Russian relations after the election of new President Armen Sargsyan.

Let us remind that the Armenian Parliament elected Armen Sargsyan nominated by the Republican Party as President of the country with 90 for and 10 against votes.

“The development will be as envisaged by the bilateral agreements, numerous summits, negotiations and taking into consideration the principles of the welfare of the peoples of the two countries first of all”, Zakharova said.

She noted that the Armenian-Russian relations are historical in nature, and the development vectors are fixed in documented.