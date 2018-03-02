Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:35 | March 2 2018
Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges his club mates to support Arsene Wenger

“Arsenal” midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges his club mates to support the main coach Arsene Wenger. The French coach may leave the club at the end of the season.

“Arsenal” is in a hard situation currently and we must return the club’s positions. We do our best. It is a pleasure to work with Wenger. He has a great deal of football knowledge. It is not easy for Arsene now and we have to play for the club and for him. We need to show that we are ready to fight for Wenger”, Four Four Two quoted Mkhitaryan’s words.

 

Ashot HAKOBYAN

 

