‘Transgender woman taken to hospital does not move and speak’: Lilit Martirosyan

A transgender woman subjected to violence on February 28 is still in the hospital, informed the president of the “Right Side” NGO, Lilit Martirosyan.

“We have visited her today. She is currently laying, she does not move, she is conscious but does not speak,” informed Lilit Martirosyan.

To the question on whether it is known who has done the violence and for what reason, she gave a negative response. Asked if the suffered person is familiar with the criminal, Lilit Martirosyan replied: “Forasmuch as she does not speak yet and does not say anything, we cannot spread any misinformation. She will tell you who has been who.”

Let us remind you that on February 28, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spread a message implying that a fire had caught one of the buildings of Mashtots Ave and 1 citizen was taken to the hospital.

Later on the media wrote that the patient was a transgender woman. Our interviewee told she had no information about the fire.

Let us remind you that pursuant to the Police message, Operations Management Center of Yerevan city has received an alert on a noise at the entrance of 14 building, Mashtots Ave and they screamed for help, on February 28, at 4:50 a.m.

It became clear that the same day, at 4:00 a.m., at one of the apartments of 14 Mashtots Ave, E. K. has hit on T.’s head with hands during the quarrel, wounding her.

