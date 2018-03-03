Aram Sargsyan: ‘Nazarbayev-like election does not bring honor to Armen Sargsyan’

MP Aram Sargsyan from “Yelq” bloc considers the 4th presidential elections of the Republic of Armenia taken place in the Parliament as “Nazarbayev-like”. He finds suchlike election does not bring an honor to Armen Sargsyan first and foremost. After the voting, Aram Sargsyan said: “Armen Sargsyan is a person having passed a route.” To Aram Sargsyan, besides the responses voiced from the tribune, Armen Sargsyan’s behavior is important as well. “And he behaved himself like a decent official,” told Mr. Sargsyan, adding, “But the whole impression was very sad, inasmuch as it reminded of Soviet times.”

As assessed by him, for Armen Sargsyan, bearing western values, “Nazarbayev-like” election is not favorable at all. “In my opinion, the votes against by “Yelq” bloc should be far more favorable to Armen Sargsyan, than this 100% for-s in communist style,” he told.

Aram Sargsyan believes Armen Sargsyan should present the document of December 2, 2011, proving the legitimacy of his citizenship. “I would like him to represent that document very much. It is necessary not solely to him, but also to this country, for our country not to importantly have illegitimate presidents,” explained Mr. Sargsyan.

He opines it is not that difficult to request and take that document from the British government. It will be sufficient to him even if Armen Sargsyan publishes his application to the British government on refusing the British citizenship.

He does not consider it important when the officials have confirmed it. But he agreed with the statement made by one of the journalists, implying that it is not less of importance either.

For him, it is a moral issue that a person having refused the Armenian citizenship back then, takes one of the main positions of the country now.

Aram Sargsyan blames RPA members having convinced Armen Sargsyan to come to disgrace him now.

To Aravot.am’s overview that Armen Sargsyan has agreed himself, Aram Sargsyan replied: “Of course, I agree. However, after listening to his speech yesterday, I felt this man is not familiar with our reality. He could have also not felt that it can be a certain problem in Armenia.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN