We dealt with Turkey 10 years ago: Suren Sargsyan: ‘Hraparak’

Political scientist Suren Sargsyan regards the annulation of Armenian-Turkish protocols by Serzh Sargsyan during the session of the National Security Council on March 1, as logical.

“Serzh Sargsyan brought Armenian-Turkish protocols onto the political agenda and erased Armenian-Turkish protocols from the political agenda before leaving his position. I think hereby the opportunities for the settlement of the Armenian-Turkish relations are not consumed, those protocols are not relevant already neither from political nor from a legal perspective, which were initiated 10 years ago. 10 years ago we dealt with another region, with other Turkey and other international situation. That situation essentially differs from today’s situation and it is logical that in this particular phase, a day before the 4th presidential elections of the Republic of Armenia and a month before the end of Serzh Sargsyan’s liabilities we entered the Spring of 2018 without those protocols,” explained the political scientist.

Taguhi HAKOBYAN