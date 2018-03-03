By rejecting Bekchian, Turkey throws a glove to Germany alike: ‘Azg’

On February 23, German “Zeit” has referred to the suppressive behavior of the Turkish state machine against Karekin Archbishop Bekchian who returned from Istanbul to Germany, when the latter had got the position of the vicar through the election of the Armenian community in Germany for a mission to organize the election of the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul. Turkish state makes pressure on not only the regime’s supposedly opposition forces, but also the religious minorities, writes the periodical, making a reference to Bekchian’s case, and naming a reason for this – Bekchian’s clear-cut expression on the Genocide. From the diplomatic perspective, there is a specially sensitive circumstance as well – he has a German citizenship, writes Susanne Gutsen in her large article. The author connects the unfriendly attitude of the Turkish authorities towards Bekchian, having held the position of the Patriarch of Istanbul for 10 months, with his open qualification of 1915 as a Genocide, which is “still a taboo in Turkey”. This is a certain sign that the public discussion on 1915 events will continue being hindered, and the inner affairs of the Armenian community of Istanbul, amounting to 60 000 people will proceed being controlled by the state. The community, of course, consists of the descendants of 1995 survivors, Bekchian 1942 is one of them. His mother’s relatives are the victims of the massacres and shoemaker father, not being able to pay the tax imposed on non-Islamic people, has appeared in the Askale’s labor camp. Witnessing the pressure made on Greek and Armenians in Istanbul, in 1955, anti-Armenian urges during the history lessons, Bekchian, having chosen the path of the clergy, emigrated into Germany to continue his education in 1965.

He had an active participation in the organization of the Armenian community in Germany and France, received German citizenship, and got the position of the spiritual leader of German-Armenians 1991 onwards.

Anahit HOVSEPYAN

Germany

Source: “Azg”