Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan receives President-elect Armen Sargsyan

President Serzh Sargsyan received Armen Sargsyan, who earlier today was elected as President of Armenia by the National Assembly. In accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan will assume office on the day of termination of his predecessor’s presidential term.

Congratulating Armen Sargsyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan wished him every success and expressed confidence that the coming years will be years of best achievements for Armenia.

“Dear Mr. Sargsyan, I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Armenia. Indeed, this is an extremely important event in the history of our people and State and, of course, a crucial milestone on the way to building parliamentary democracy. I am sure that you will do your best in the exercise of duties of the President of the Republic of Armenia. In the meantime, as I closely followed your meetings, I am convinced that everything will be fine.

There are only forty days left before your assumption of office. During these forty days, you can fully rely on the support of my staff, all State officials. Spend your time as you would like, because those highly responsible and honorific duties stem from the best interest of our people. Once again, I cordially congratulate you,” President Serzh Sargsyan said.

President-elect Armen Sargsyan thanked incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan for congratulations and best wishes.

“Mr. President, let me once again thank you for your kind remarks aimed at ensuring a bright future for our homeland. As you noted, before being elected, I had time to not only think, but also to meet with our compatriots around the globe, inclusive of various leaders, individuals, political figures and representatives of Diaspora structures.

As I have already completed my tour and elected to be the next president of the Republic of Armenia, let me first of all express my gratitude to you as the third President of the Republic of Armenia, as a national hero and leader who devoted thirty years of his life to his people, from the Artsakh war up to now. And let me especially express my gratitude for the constructive work you have done throughout your presidential term.

Mr. President, I say this as an ordinary citizen of Armenia and someone who has been meeting with our compatriots for at least one and a half months and could hear these very words from many of them.

Of course, we highly value your vision and the transformations initiated in our country over the past few years, namely the transition to a new parliamentary system of governance which opens up new horizons for promoting democracy.

Armenia’s membership of the Eurasian Economic Union, its close relations and arrangements with the European Union, the participation in many new international organizations and the latest positive changes in the economy inspire confidence in the future of our country, indicating that at least my seven years of service as President of Armenia will be years of active work.

Mr. President, as I have already noted, I am ready to fully dedicate myself to the duties prescribed by the Constitution with all my heart, soul and experience and invest my knowledge in this very important cause which has had the contribution of Armenia’s first, second and third Presidents,” President-elect Armen Sargsyan said.