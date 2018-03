Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Msgr. José Avelino Bettencourt as Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, the Vatican press service said.

José Avelino Bettencourt was appointed as head of Protocol of the Secretariat of State, on 14 November 2012.

On February 26, 2018, he was named titular Archbishop of Cittanova and raised to the office of apostolic nuncio.