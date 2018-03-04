‘Turkish propaganda on Armenia as a country with ‘complexes’ exhausted’: Karen Bekaryan

“Indeed, Armenia had a goal to start diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, and open borders. Our initiative was honest and aimed at reducing tension in the region. The process was complicated, for obvious reasons, but it was moving forward. However, Turkey put forward preconditions and withdrew from its obligations”, referring to the declaring the Armenian-Turkish protocols null and void, said political scientist, MP of the Republican Party faction, Karen Bekaryan.

He noted that Turkey initially was propagating that Armenia was a “country with complexes”, but this propaganda has already been exhausted: “It is no more possible to deceive the world by that. By the nullification, Armenia proved to the world that it will not tolerate preconditions”. Whether why Armenia decided to cancel the protocols right now, Karen Bekaryan said: “There are reasonable time-frames, and Armenia pursued those patiently, without haste”.

According to Karen Bekaryan, if the Armenian-Turkish border was opened, the societies started to contact, Turkish society would at some point face the fact that took place in 1915: “Facing the problem at least at the public level in Turkey became actual, in recent years there have been changes on that issue in that country”. Karen Bekaryan does not think that Armenia will launch initiatives in the context of Armenian-Turkish relations in the near future.

Luiza SUKIASYAN