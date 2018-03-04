‘Absurd to expect President-elect Armen Sargsyan presenting British document to National Assembly’: Karen Bekaryan

Political scientist, Republican MP Karen Bekaryan attaches importance to the fact, that the President-elect of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan pointed out in his speech that the President’s institute will play a significant role in the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. “To what extent it will work, depends not only on the President, but on everyone”, referring to the election of the President, said political scientist, Republican Party faction MP Karen Bekaryan.

He commented on the fact that the oppositional “Yelq” bloc members challenged the legitimacy of the President’s election, in particular, the fact that Armen Sargsyan was a citizen of Great Britain. Karen Bekaryan said that at the National Assembly he personally saw the statement according to which Armen Sargsyan has resided in Armenia in the past six years (has carried out a diplomatic mission) and is a citizen only of Armenia.

“There is only one relevant body in Armenia, the Passport and Visa Department of the Police, that provides such a document. What do you think, might a nominated candidate hold a British document? I believe he might not. There is a document from the relevant body of the Republic of Armenia. It is another issue whether what are the basis of that document. If we do not trust the relevant body, it is a different process and is related to the body, not the candidate”.

According to Karen Bekaryan: “It is absurd to expect that the National Assembly Speaker would have applied to the British side. It is also absurd to expect that Armen Sargsyan should have presented a document from the British authorities to the National Assembly”.

