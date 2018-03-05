President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Yerablur pantheon

On the birthday anniversary of National Hero of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, President Serzh Sargsyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, laid a wreath at the tomb of Sparapet and paid tribute to his memory.

The President also bore flowers at the Pantheon for the memory of those Armenian who sacrificed their lives for Homeland’s independence, after which Serzh Sargsyan attended the ceremony of blessing of Young Yerkrapahs under the direction of the Catholicos of All Armenians in at St. Vardanants Martyrs Church in Yerablur.

President Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the solemn swearing-in ceremony of members of Young Yerkrapah organization, which is taking place today in the regions of Armenia.