18:10 | March 5 2018

Some roads in Armenia closed and difficult to pass

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on March 5 by 15:30 some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass.

Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar roadway is difficult to pass.

According to the information received from the Agency of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and from the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles. There are 50 trucks and 50 cars messed on the Russian side.

