Iran IT exhibition to be held in Armenia – IRNA

Iran’s 1st Information Technology and Digital Media exhibition is scheduled to be held in Armenia on June 22-24. IRNA reports

Holding Iranian exhibition is regarded as the first step for Iran IT practioners’ presence in Armenia and then advancing to Commonwealth of Independent States and Russia markets.

Launching customers’ services office, publishing the exhibition book in Armenian, Russian and Georgian languages and preparing the grounds for installment payments are among the special services which will be provided by the exhibition.

Meetings will also be held with the related unions in Armenia and Georgia to create suitable synergy and to pave the way for new interactions.