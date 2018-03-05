EU boosts Armenian communities by opening doors for women

Satenik Khachatryan: the Erasmus graduate who went from a village to four EU countries

Satenik Khachatryan always wanted to do a master’s degree outside of Armenia, in childhood education and childcare. She was searching for a relevant programme when she came across an opportunity to study at several universities in Europe through the Erasmus programme.

“My idea was to do a master’s that would enable me to have a bigger influence back in my country,” Satenik says. “When I sent my application, I didn’t know that my educational ambitions were going to take me to a university in Norway.”

Akershus University and College of Applied Sciences, and the Norwegian capital of Oslo, were coordinating the programme Satenik joined. After her time in Norway, she went on to study at the Institute of Technology in Dublin, Ireland, the University of Malta and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. Satenik defines this experience as one of the best things that happened to her as she could combine her two favourite things – traveling and studying.