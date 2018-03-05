Armenian Revolutionary Federation approves of Serzh Sargsyan’s prime ministership: Armen Rustamyan

Armenian Revolutionary Federation is ready to discuss all candidacies to be nominated in Armenia for the prime minister’s position, however, the exceptional right to nominate a candidate in that position is the incumbent RPA’s, inasmuch as they have received the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections, providing the monopoly of that for themselves, explained ARF member, Armen Rustamyan, answering to a set of questions relative to the person of the PM during the parliamentary briefings. Then he made it precise, ARF is ready for discussing the name of any given candidate the Republicans will nominate.

The journalists reminded of Serzh Sargsyan’s announcement made earlier, implying that he was not going to be nominated for the PM’s position. Armen Rustamyan responded: “No one can comment on Serzh Sargsyan’s announcements better than himself.”

One of the journalists noticed: “That is, serzh Sargsyan breaks his own promise.”

Armen Rustamyan rejected: “Serzh Sargsyan has things to do, and relative to that, the assessments should be given taking into account the path he has pursued. The changes made in Armenia would have not taken place without him. The mentioned is enough for respecting him.”

He added – since the start of the constitutional reforms the ARF has not conditioned the changes by persons, but they have also announced they do not exclude the next PM of the Republic of Armenia is Serzh Sargsyan.

Armen Rustamyan assures – the changes of the governance system are aimed at restraining the persons, the distribution of the duties among executive, legislative and judicial bodies for any person not to have any kind of power to take the system in his/her hands.

He assures, if Serzh Sargsyan is the next PM of the Republic of Armenia, he will not be having the same duties and powers as the President Serzh Sargsyan had.

Nelly GRIGORYAN