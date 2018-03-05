Vahram Baghdasaryan brings parallels between Serzh Sargsyan and Winston Churchill

The incumbent Republican Party of Armenia has not started the discussion over the PM’s candidacy yet, informed the head of the party, Vahram Baghdasaryan during the parliamentary briefings. “Politics is varicolored. Things change within politics every day. Things can change every night. And overall, one should not give freedom to his/her wishes and ambitions in politics,” explained the representative of the incumbent party, answering to the journalists’ reminders that in 2014 Serzh Sargsyan announced he would not be nominated in the PM’s position.

Vahram Baghdasaryan repeated – Serzh Sargsyan will not make a decision by himself, the team should decide: “We will respect the decisions of the candidates who will refuse the nomination in the PM’s position if they are in place after the discussion.”

However, all party members, Serzh Sargsyan included respect fulfill the party decisions. Vahram Baghdasaryan referred to his own example. He told – it is not that he has not slept at nights and dreamt of becoming RPA head, the political team has decided so.

Asked whether Sargsyan should also respect the party’s decision as Vahram Baghdasaryan himself, he responded: “Of course.”

He also noted that if the RPA decides to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy and the latter refuses, he should substantiate his refusal.

Moreover, the Republican MP advised to read Churchill’s biography, his statements and become sure that nothing is excluded in politics.

Nelly GRIGORYAN