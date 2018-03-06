Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of French Bouc-Bel-Air city

On 5 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the French Bouc-Bel-Air city at the head of its mayor Richard Mallié.

Various issues related to the bilateral relations were on the discussion agenda.

The President noted with satisfaction that cooperation with administrative districts and units of France was on a high level underlining that it enabled to bring to life important socioeconomic, humanitarian and public programs.

The Head of the State expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would be strengthened on a consistent basis, highlighting necessary potential for this.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President