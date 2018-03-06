Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:06 | March 6 2018
18:06 | March 6 2018

Artsakh Republic NA statement on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Sumgait disseminated in the OSCE

On March 2, at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, the statement by the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population of the town of Sumgait was disseminated as an official document in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

