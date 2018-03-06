Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations to continue after elections: Mammadyarov

The negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution will actively continue after the elections, informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, during the press conference preceded by the meeting with the Minister’s colleague from Morocco, Nasser Bourita, reports interfax.az. “We have made a decision to continue the interactive negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh issue settlement after the elections (on April 11 – ed.). We have informed about this to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs,” told Mammadyarov.

He mentioned that at the moment the format of the next phase of the negotiations and the location is being decided. As stated by him, the negotiations will continue after the formation of the new governments in Armenia and Azerbaijan.