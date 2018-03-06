Azerbaijani foreign policy regarding Artsakh issue fails: Tigran Balayan

Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan thinks that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy in regard to the Artsakh issue has failed. He wrote about this in his Twitter microblog.

“After the Azerbaijani President confessed that behind closed doors he was pressured to recognize Nagorno Karabakh, the statement of the reality by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister clearly shows that there is no point in hiding the obvious anymore: the failure of Azerbaijani foreign policy regarding the Karabakh issue”, Balayan wrote.

To his post Balayan attached the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stating that some of their partners in the “Islamic Organization” do not support Azerbaijan in other organizations.