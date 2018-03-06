‘It is not arbitrary’: Gevorg Kostanyan on turning government sessions closed-door

“There is a long list of countries where government meetings are held behind closed doors.The sessions of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe are held behind closed doors. I do not think you will dare to blame the Council of Europe to be less democratic”, during the discussion at the National Assembly over the draft law “On the structure and activity of the government”, according to which government sessions should be held behind closed doors, member of the Republican Party faction, former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan responded to the disagreement of Ararat Mirzoyan, member of the “Yelq” faction. He is also for holding closed-door sessions.

Kostanyan assured: “This is no matter of democracy. Meetings of many committees of the Council of Europe are closed-door. Only the Parliamentary Assembly session is open-door”. Gevorg Kostanyan noted that holding closed-door sessions is not arbitrary: “Not the example of another country is the subject of dispute, but the principle. We have adopted that principle considering the Council of Europe. Ararat Mirzoyan hardly can bring an example of a reputable international organization, where the executive body’s sessions are open. This is indisputable”.

Responding to another remark made by Mirzoyan, that the new Constitution grants much more powers to the Prime Minister, Kostanyan noted: “They say that we are setting up a position of a “super prime minister”, but let me note that the rights granted to the Prime Minister are proportional to his obligations. The Prime Minister will assume political responsibility, for example, before national security and police systems”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN