Lapshin compares upbringing of children in Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin posted a song of the Armenian ‘Detq’ group called ‘Toy Guns’ on his Facebook page, showing the difference between the upbringing of children in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“After yesterday’s video on nurturing hatred towards Armenia in the Azerbaijani kindergarten, have a look at this nice video as a contrast. It is also with the participation of children. The song was written by two Armenian soldiers who participated in the April war in 2016. And this is a song about peace, so that neither Armenian nor Azerbaijani soldiers are killed”, Lapshin wrote.