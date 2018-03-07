EU to launch business support for entrepreneurs in rural Armenia

The EU4Business initiative is launching the ‘Successful Start’ programme in in the Armenian regions of Armavir, Lori, and Syunik. The programme targets start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have been in business for the last three years, as well as jobseekers looking for managerial positions in business. The target sectors of the programme are food processing and tourism development.

The programme is being rolled out by the Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development National Centre (SME DNC), jointly with the EU and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia.

The programme will include training activities, information sharing, professional consulting and financial support to entrepreneurs in the three regions of Armenia.

By participating in the programme, start-ups and active SMEs will improve their entrepreneurial skills and obtain knowledge of marketing, management, production and finance planning and relevant business skills.

The most viable business ideas receiving the highest appraisal will have an opportunity to apply for financial support through grants for the creation of new jobs, and loans through partner banks.

More information on eligibility criteria, deadlines, a detailed list of activities and communities that can apply, as well as the application procedure is available here.