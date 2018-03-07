On 7 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of Eduard Ghoukasyan.

The letter runs as follows:

“I have learnt with deep sorrow about the death of honored doctor of the Artsakh Republic Eduard Ghoukasyan.

He was a renowned and respected physician who had a substantial contribution to the establishment and development of the healthcare system in Artsakh.

As a devoted son of his people Eduard Ghoukasyan was among the pioneers of the Artsakh National-Liberation Movement and actively participated in our struggle for freedom and independence.

The Motherland rated high Eduard Ghoukasyan’s merit awarding him with the “Grigor Lousavorich” order and other state awards.

In this hour of irretrievable loss on behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I convey my condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased wishing endurance and tenacity.”

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT