Armed group preparing terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan neutralized

Azerbaijani State Security Service officers have conducted an anti-terrorism operation in the north of the country, an armed group was neutralized, which was preparing terrorist acts in the country. “RIA Novosti” reports about this referring to the statement of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

“The so-called “Khachmaz Jamaat” terrorist group, headed by Sabir Arulla oghlu Mamedov, a citizen of Azerbaijan, was found and neutralized as a result of operative measures ”, the statement notes.

According to the department, “on March 6, 2018, Sabir Arulla oghlu Mammadov and Tarlan Safar oghlu Salimov demonstrated an armed resistance against the State Operational Group during the arrest”. Mammadov and Salimov were killed by the response firing.

Homemade explosives, as well as weapons and ammunition, were found at the crime scene.

A criminal case was initiated on articles on “terrorist attack preparation”, and “participation in criminal gangs”.