Tufenkian Foundation director connects incident with his publicistic articles: ‘1in.am’

Director of the Tufenkian Foundation, publicist Raffi Tutaglean, who was beaten in Beirut on February 26, is still recovering in Yerevan. Now he feels better. In an interview, he mentioned that the treatment has been effective, and that he probably will recover in a few days.

According to the publicist, he would take actions to investigate the incident if he had to stay there, but he urgently needed to return to Armenia.

Let us remind that two young men attacked the publicist at the Bourj Hammoud Armenian district of Lebanon on February 26 at night beating him on head and face. The publicist connects the incident with his publicistic articles.

“I think it is more connected with my publicistic actions. Some people, individuals have misunderstood me, and their response was in that way. Because there was no robbery, no separate attack on my colleague, no money was taken from our pocket. But who has done it, I have nothing to say. The sad thing is that it happened”, he said.

According to Raffi Tutaglean there is intolerance towards free speech. “Especially in our reality we have seen it in the past. But people should engage in civilized debate. No one can confute or frighten by beating. If it is intolerance and beating that could make people hold the same opinion, then we would have such a society a long time ago so far. This is an ignorant approach that has never worked and will never work”, he said.