Republican party perceives Richard Mills’s criticism as a friendly one

The incumbent Republican party perceives the Ambassador of the US to Armenia, Richard Mills’s latest announcements as friendly ones, informed the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov. Let us remind you that the Ambassador had spoken about the abuse of power by the present authorities, the creation and the maintenance of monopolies due to the relations with the authorities, and the corruption.

Eduard Sharmazanov highlights the efforts of the present authorities – the constitutional reforms, which are still on their way and are aimed at the fight against corruption. He thinks they create opportunities for fighting against that disease even better.

“The authorities of the Republic of Armenia have never told Armenia is deprived of bad phenomena. No one is interested in the development of democratic values in Armenia more than us. We have a political will. We will listen to the constructive suggestions of all our foreign colleagues and if it is necessary, we will restart those reforms with a new strength,” he told.

Nelly GRIGORYAN