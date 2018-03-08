Georgian parliament member makes statement on Sumgait tragedy

Georgian Parliament MP Ruslan Poghosyan (“Georgian Dream” party) made a condemning statement regarding the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait tragedy at the parliament.

“The collapse of the Soviet Union was accompanied by a series of tragic events. There were bloody ethnic conflicts, many people were killed. The 30th anniversary of the tragic events in Sumgait marks this year. During the collapse of the Soviet Union, this was the first massive bloodshed of the civilian population. Sumgait tragedy first of all strained the relations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, who, unfortunately, are still far from desirable peace. With regret I want to remember the civilians who died in the ruins of the USSR, and I wish the bloodshed of Sumgayit never to be repeated in any other place”.

Press Service of the Armenian Embassy in Georgia