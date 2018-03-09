Eduard Sharmazanov: Our struggle is not against Turkey, our struggle is for protection of human rights

On March 6, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov met with the members of the Union of Alevis of different countries. The RA NA deputies Knyaz Hasanov and Arsen Mikhailov also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the RA NA Vice President has underlined that the RA authorities highlight the religious solidarity, the protection of the national and religious minorities. In this context the national minorities is given distinct quota in the parliament of our country. In Eduard Sharmazanov’s word, the Armenian people understand the national minorities’ role and emphasize the protection of their rights in the whole world, as after the Armenian Genocide a greater part of the Armenians have found shelter in numerous countries of the world.

“We’ll succeed if we unite for the protection of the religious and national minorities’ rights and against genocides and denialism,” the RA NA Vice President underlined.

He also touched upon the holding of the events with the heading Parliamentarians against Genocides dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by the UN General Assembly in a number of countries which initiated the Parliament of Armenia. In this issue he emphasized the active participation of the representatives of the Union of Alevis in the European different countries.

The Chair of the Federation Union of Alevis in France, the Vice Chair of the Union of Alevis of the European different countries Erdal Kilickaya stressed the realization of the sins of the past by Turkey, noting that the 21st century is a period of having dialogues. He presented the activities and further works of their organization.