1/8 finals of Europa League Football have launched and gone on “San Siro” stadium in Milan, where “Milan” has received London “Arsenal”.

After the first half of the match, the Gunners win with 2: 0 score in the opponent’s field. “Arsenal” and Armenian National Team midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores the first goal at the 15th minute, scoring his 7th goal in 12 games in the Europa League.

Ashot HAKOBYAN