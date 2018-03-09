European Parliament not to follow Russia and Azerbaijan’s elections

The officials of the European Parliament will not follow the process of the presidential elections in Russia and Azerbaijan to take place soon, reports “RIA Novosti”, referring to the press message of the European Parliament. The elections in Russia are planned to take place on March 18, and in Azerbaijan on April 11.

“The European Parliament will not follow the electoral process and, consequently, will not comment on them and the results announced later on,” implies the message.

It holds that none of the members of the European Parliament has received a mandate officially of becoming an observer in the name of the institution, subsequently, any such initiative by any of the members of the European Parliament will be exclusively private.

The European Parliament has also informed that they are going to study the report on the EU-Azerbaijan relations during their plenary session. That document will constitute the official positioning of the European Parliament on the elections in Azerbaijan.