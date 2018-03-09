Alevis apologized Armenians, sympathized with Hrant Dink’s murder

Due to the efforts of the Union of Alevis of France the representatives of Alevis residing in Europe have arrived in Armenia. They have apologized from Armenians that back then they did not pay attention to the warnings of the Armenians implying that they were the next ones the Turks would massacre and they did not prevent Hrant Dink’s murder.

“Unfortunately, we did not succeed in preventing the Armenian Genocide and until today we suffer we failed it,” told the head of the Federation of the Union of Alevis of France, Eldar Klichkaya, sympathizing also with Hrant Dink’s murder. He has also shared her impressions of the visit in Armenia: “During our visit to the universities, we understood that Armenians and Alevis do not know each other well, therefore these visits and various plans for cooperation should be continual for Armenian-Alevi cooperation to strengthen.”

Eldar Klichkaya also expressed her opinion that the time has come for Turkish government to recognize the genocides of the people suffered from the policy Turkish regime pursued, Armenians and Alevis encompassed, for which the efforts of Armenians and Alevis and other peoples spread throughout the world should be united.

Let us remind you that in 1937, during Dersim massacres, hundreds of thousands of Alevis were killed by the Turkish government, and the ones who managed to escape have spread through the world.

Arpine SIMONYAN