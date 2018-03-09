‘The future is feminine’: March 8 gathering at Freedom Square

The members of the “Women of Armenia” initiative organized a gathering on the occasion of March 8 at Freedom Square to focus the public attention on the protection of women’s rights. Mainly the pupils of Dilijan international school were taking part in the initiative, giving flowers to the passers-by.

“In my opinion, women have many problems the most important of which is domestic violence. Although we are struggling against it, it remains behind the doors of the families,” said Erik Ananyan, one of the pupils. He is convinced that the problem of domestic violence in Armenia is not solved because people are afraid of speaking out about it. “They think that it can bring a shame to their family, meanwhile they should speak up about it.”

Another pupil, Inna Sargsyan mentioned that the idea of ​​the gathering belongs to one of the pupils from Lebanon. She is convinced that in Armenia and not only, women face up with a lot of problems, particularly in the workplace. “My family members are mostly men. They are given the opportunity to reach progress and heights. Whereas we are convinced that women have a right to achieve the top similarly.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN