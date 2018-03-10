EU4Energy: 5 tips on how to organise Energy Days in your city

A new article published by the EU-supported project “Covenant of Mayors East II” shares the best and most useful tips for organising Energy Days in your city. Energy Days are events which promote an eco-friendly and energy efficient lifestyle and encourage citizens to use alternative power sources.

Here are a few of the tips.

Tip 1: Use different approaches for different people. Schoolchildren, for example, may be interested in contests, competitions, excursions, flash mobs and events during school camps, while adults are more likely to appreciate lectures, workshops and concerts.

Tip 2: Don’t act alone – look for partners. You may be able to collaborate with students, local businesses, cultural centres, music groups or public organisations.

Tip 3: Focus on non-traditional events, such as TED-like conferences, “hackathons” and world cafes.

Covenant of Mayors East is part of the EU4Energy initiative. EU4Energy covers all EU support to improve energy supply, security and connectivity, as well as to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewables in the Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). It does this by financing projects and programmes that help to reform energy markets and to reduce national energy dependence and consumption. Over the long term, this makes energy supply more reliable, transparent and affordable, thus reducing energy poverty and energy bills for both citizens and the private sector.