DIG-IT up! Training course on including digital tools in Youth work, the basics of digital youth work

The aim of this training course is to provide knowledge and skills and find creative ways on how to combine analog and outdoor activities in youth work with digital tools and apps that are used by youngsters through a hands-on approach and experience.

It will take place between 11-16 April in Ferrara, Italy.

Citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine are eligible.

This project is financed by the Erasmus+: Youth in Action Programme. Being selected for this course, all costs (accommodation, travel, visa, etc.) relevant to participation in the course will be covered – except a participation fee which varies from call to call and country to country. Please contact your Erasmus+: Youth in Action National Agency or relevant regional SALTO to learn more about the financial details, and how to arrange the booking of your travel tickets and the reimbursement of your travel expenses.