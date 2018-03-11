Levon Aronyan in Grand Chess Tour, Carlsen declines

Magnus Carlsen and Vladimir Kramnik, the acting and the 14th world champions, will not be playing the 2018 Grand Chess. As Championat.com reports on Friday, the Grand Chess Tour organizers announced the main participants of this season, and the tournaments they will play.

According to the source, among the confirmed participants of the torunaments are Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Alexandr Grishuk, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Sergey Karjakin, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Viswanathan Anand, and Levon Aronian.

The dates for the 2018 Grand Chess Tour events will be as follows: GCT (Rapid & Blitz) on June 10-17 in Brussels-Leuven, Belgium, Paris GCT (Rapid & Blitz) on June 17-26, Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz (Rapid & Blitz) on August 9-16 in Saint Louis, USA and Sinquefield Cup on August 16-29 in Saint Louis, USA.

The 2018 London Chess Classic & GCT Tour Finals will take place during the period between December 10, 2018, and December 21, 2018, in London, UK.