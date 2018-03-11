Armenia’s President makes first opening move at World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin

Read count: * Share Print

President Serzh Sargsyan, who is away in Berlin to attend the World Chess Candidates Tournament’s opening ceremony as an honorary guest, made today the symbolic first move of the game between Levon Aronian and Ding Liren, signaling the launch of the first round of the Tournament which has brought together the world’s eight top chess players.

