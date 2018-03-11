Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:20 | March 11 2018
Artsakh’s Kataro wine presented at 43rd “Foodex Japan 2018’’ international exhibition

Artsakh’s Kataro wine was presented at the 43rd “Foodex Japan 2018’’ international exhibition in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo for the first time. The exhibition is one of the biggest in Asia.

As Artsakhpress informs presentation of Artsakh production became possible owing to the cooperation between Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development National Center of Armenia (SME DNC) and Artsakh Ministry of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures.

From Armenia eight companies engaged in production of dried fruit, wine, honey and compotes were present at the exhibition.

Executive director of SME DNC of Armenia, Levon Mnatsaganian, said this is another opportunity to introduce  Armenian production to the Japanese market.

