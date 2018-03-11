Karapet Rubinyan: ‘We have 2 presidents, neither is legitimate’

“For Armenia State” front together with the “Armenian Renaissance” Diasporan Organization has started rallies in Strasbourg, London, Los Angeles, Paris and Yerevan. According to the organizers, the rally is against the perpetuation of the regime, for the sake of the freedom of political prisoners, for the sake of Armenia state.

The aim of the front, according to their Declaration, is to create a new Armenian sovereign, legal state through nationwide efforts and consolidation. In his speech Rubinyan said that political persecutions continue, prisons are full of an unprecedented number of political prisoners: “You also witness how court cases are fabricated, how the judges retaliate the devotees of the country by order”.

According to Rubinyan, the new constitution was imposed on the people, which, as if was confirmed by a public referendum. “We are imposed to a new president, London resident Armen Sargsyan. By the way, Armenia is probably unique, at present we have two presidents, neither of them elected by the people, neither of them legitimate”.

Rubinyan said that the rally will address the issues of political prisoners and the political situation of the country: “It is unacceptable that Serzh Sargsyan perpetuates his power”.

