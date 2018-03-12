Goals for both Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan as Arsenal breeze past Watford – The Sportsman

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan brought Arsenal victory over Watford. The Sportsman reports.

Below are four talking points from the Emirates Stadium.

1. Arsenal utilise Aubameyang’s speed in behind

Arsenal have not always made the best use of Aubemeyang’s qualities since the striker was signed from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window. This was particularly noticeable in the League Cup final defeat by Manchester City, when the Gabon international was barely involved from the first minute to the last.

Sunday’s match was much better in that regard. Aubameyang probably should have done better with a one-on-one opportunity in the second minute, but it was promising for Arsenal that the forward had been played through on goal by a fine Mesut Ozil pass. When Aubameyang did add his name to the scoresheet in the second half, it again came from a well-weighted though ball, this time played by Mkhitaryan.

Aubameyang is an excellent striker who cost the Gunners a substantial amount in the winter window. Arsene Wenger’s side must continue to play to his strengths going forward.