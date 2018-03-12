Yeghishe Petrosyan: ‘A row of political discussions should be started for the sake of national unification’

Yeghishe Petrosyan, one of the founders of “Spiritual Armenia” read the announcement of their initiative at the Freedom Square, during the rally of “Front for Armenian State”. The announcement calls on all the forces concerned with the future of the Armenian nation to start a row of political discussions for the sake of the national unification and the urgent solution of the issues the state has faced up with.

“Today the country’s potential is emigrating, and Armenia-loving devotees are isolated in prisons. The sharpest and the most urgent issue in the row of the unprecedented external and domestic challenges, manifold social, moral and psychological issues is the distorted and alien system, the desertification of the political field and as a consequence – the existence of political prisoners,” holds the announcement.

The speaker also calls on to start a row of political discussions ahead of the unexpected evolvements on April 9 also by valuing the historical moment.

Yeghishe Petrosyan called on every single person to join the fight: “For thousands of years our roots have deeply grown into this land and the safest place to us is our Armenia. We are obliged to take care of and to stand stronger on this land. Each of us is responsible for all we have now. I think each of us should look at his/her inner self and estimate through his/her own example what s/he does for our country, its safety, welfare, and future.”

Nelly BABAYAN