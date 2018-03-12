Azerbaijan violates OSCE responsibilities: Tigran Balayan

Azerbaijan has violated its responsibilities taken before the OSCE by not informing the member states of the military exercises carried out in the country. Tigran Balayan, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has published about this on his Twitter microblog.

“Azerbaijan has started military exercises (the most crowded event of the campaign for “re-election” of the country’s president) with a rough violation of the responsibilities it has taken before the OSCE, by not informing the OSCE member states about it,” he writes.

Pursuant to Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev’s announcement, military exercises will be held in Azerbaijan from March 12 to 17.