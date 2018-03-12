No precipitation predicted

In the Republic
In the daytime of March 12 in seperate regions, on 15-17 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted. On 13-14 no precipitation is predicted.
Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On March 16 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up by 15-20 m/s.
The air temperature especially at nights will go up by 3-5 degrees.
In Yerevan
In the daytime of March 12, on 13-14 no precipitation is predicted. On March 15-17 from time to time precipitation is predicted.
On March 16 the wind speed may exceed up by 15-17 m/s.