No precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of March 12 in seperate regions, on 15-17 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted. On 13-14 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On March 16 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up by 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature especially at nights will go up by 3-5 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of March 12, on 13-14 no precipitation is predicted. On March 15-17 from time to time precipitation is predicted.

On March 16 the wind speed may exceed up by 15-17 m/s.