Paylan criticizes Erdogan for showing ‘Grey Wolves’’ sign

Armenian MP from pro-Kurdish “People’s Democratic Party”, Garo Paylan has criticized the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The latter has shown the sign of the Turkish extremist forces – “Grey Wolves”, during the incumbent “Justice and Development Party” (AKP) meeting in Mersin city.

Let us note that “Nationalist Movement Party” (MHP) is the political wing of “Grey Wolves”, which currently cooperates with Erdogan’s party.

“Do not get angry with AKP and MHP. We were warning you. Today Erdogan announced what was already known. Where have we reached?” writes Paylan.

Erdogan, showing the “Grey Wolves’” sign with his fingers, has exclaimed: “One nation, one flag, one state, one fatherland!”

